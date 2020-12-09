A new state program will provide almost half a billion dollars in reimbursements to Texas school districts that purchased remote learning equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least $30,000 going to Louise ISD.
Louise ISD applied for reimbursement, and the district is set to receive about $30,000 for technology purchased during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program “will pay for 42 laptops and 28 more Chromebooks,” LISD Tech Director Sandra Holik said. These are “devices that can be used for remote learning if needed.”
El Campo ISD, however, will not be eligible to apply for the program, according to district Tech Director Turk Krenek.
“All of our eligible distance learning purchases have already been reimbursed through either the CARES LEA Reimbursement program or the Bulk Technology Purchase portion of Operation Connectivity,” Krenek said.
The latest reimbursement program offers Texas school districts a piece of $420 million as reimbursement for laptops, hotspots and more. The reimbursement application for Texas school districts opened on Nov. 20.
“This $420 million ... along with the $362 million in federal CARES Act funding that we have already provided, will ensure our schools, particularly in rural areas, remain on the cutting edge during the pandemic,” Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said via a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The program is part of Operation Connectivity, which is a mission run by the Texas Education Agency and other state agencies to supply school districts with reliable Internet access and enough devices for students and teachers.
Before the operation launched, the state estimated about 17 percent of Texas students didn’t have high speed Internet access and about 30 percent didn’t have access to a laptop or tablet. The state also found that the Internet is required to complete homework assignments multiple times per week for more than 70 percent of sixth through 12th grade students.
In August alone, LISD purchased 40 hotspots, 90 Chromebooks and 100 laptops, totaling $35,000, to aid students learning remotely during the pandemic as part of an inter-local agreement.
“There could be more money available to us, and we will know soon, if possible,” Holik said.
LISD canceled its remote learning program in September due to low student academic performance, but the district still plans to offer emergency remote learning if a COVID-19 outbreak were to occur.
Since Operation Connectivity launched before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, about 2.8 million laptops, tablets and hotspots have been purchased for Texas students, according to a press release.
“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many students lacked the necessary tools to adapt to distance learning,” said House Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Oscar Longoria via the press release. “School districts that addressed this by purchasing essential devices can apply for reimbursement.”
