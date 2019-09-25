The medication take-back program sponsored by the El Campo Police Department returns in October allowing people to safely dispose of unwanted or unused drugs.
A container will be set up in the El Campo Police Department lobby, 1011 West Loop, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 25. The container will be accessible 24-hours-a-day during the collection period with no forms required. City residency is not required to participate.
The public is asked, however, to remove all labels to ensure no personal health information is released.
No liquids, aerosol cans or needles will be accepted.
“We prefer citizens drop off their medications here instead of tossing them in the trash or flushing it,” El Campo police Community Service Officer Cpl. Mark Biskup said, adding with improper disposal, “It is not safe for the environment and you cannot be certain that if you toss it in the trash that someone will not get it out of the trash and start using it themselves or selling them.”
Since the ECPD started the program, area residents have dropped off about 1,078 pounds of medications.
Of that, 90 pounds came in last April’s collection period. On average, about 100 pounds is removed each time the program runs.
The take back program is held in conjunction with the DEA where collected medications are transported for destruction.
“The general response from the community is they love the program. Especially when a loved one passes, they discover all the prescriptions and other medicines they were taking and they are overwhelmed with what to do with it all. This program gives them that answer,” Biskup said.
Those wanting to ask questions, should call the station 979-543-5311 and ask for Biskup or come by during standard business hours.
