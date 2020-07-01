City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Mauricio Hernandez, 19, of 1022 W. Second was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday, June 26 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped near his home. Police seized methamphetamines, pipes and a grinder. Processed, Hernandez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $5,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
Carlos Daniel Alejo, 19, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, June 27 for possession of marijuana and warrants for not having a valid driver’s license and no insurance. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning. He posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Rojolis Solis, 68, of 953 N. Liberty was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 25 on three warrants for theft. He stands accused of stealing tools from Sutherlands, 1504 N. Mechanic. Processed, Solis was sent to county jail. Once there, another theft warrant is noted.
Violence, weapons
Agustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 South was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Friday, June 26 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a possible theft in the 2400 block of Hancock Lane taking place between Jan. 1 and June 25 involving bank transactions.
Fishing poles were stolen in the 800 block of Cotton sometime between June 21 and 27. Loss is estimated at $130.
Burglars targeted a home in the 1500 block of Bravo between 8 a.m. Friday, June 26 and 10 p.m. Sunday, June 28. A 9 mm pistol valued at $350 was stolen.
A blue Husky bicycle was stolen from the 500 block of South Mechanic between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Loss is estimated at $150.
A hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Palacios around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Adell between 11:15 a.m. Sunday, June 28 and 7 a.m. Monday, June 29. A $300 Browning Challenger pistol was stolen and the window of a Dodge Ram broken. Damage is estimated at $200.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a disturbance in the 800 block of Dunlap around noon Saturday, June 27.
Other
A $400 Taurus revolver was found in the 300 block of Bruns, reported Thursday, June 25.
Police are investigating an incident in the 500 block of West Monseratte between 4 and 5:45 a.m. Sunday, June 28. A rifle and handgun were recovered.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Fuentes Sanchez, 20, of 706 Pinchot was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released Thursday, June 25.
Manuel Sedillo III, 30, of 214 W. Belle in Wharton was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 for assault family violence as well as warrants for vandalism and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Asuncion Cruz Garcia, 53, of 2420 San Eduardo in Laredo was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:49 p.m. Friday, June 26 for money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000.
Carlos D. Santillan, 55, of 1040 Darst Road in Beasley was arrested by WCSO at 11:07 p.m. Friday, June 26 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Nancy Newman Torres, 34, of 304 Higbee was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27 for possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Linda Barrett Howard, 52, of 289 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, June 27 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence. Processed, she posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Clyde Hernandez Lopez, 44, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, June 28 for family violence causing injury.
Other
Coy Lee Creager, 32, of 4427 CR 382 in Louise was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27 for violating parole.
