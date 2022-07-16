More than $22 million in largely-grant funded projects are about to get under way in El Campo, re-working everything from a portion of Tres Palacios Creek drainage to a well site.
“Every grant is a savings for the taxpayer,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council Monday night.
The city must contribute just $149,887 for almost $15 million in FEMA funding for Phase 2 in the Tres Palacios Creek channel widening effort.
Targeting the creek channel from U.S. 59 north to Jackson Street, the city is still in the project’s planning stage with Jones Carter hired as the engineer and Property Acquisition Services selected to help with easements.
Phase I of the project was bogged down by easement negotiations and multiple rounds of bidding.
Mayor Chris Barbee, a former city employee previously assisted in seeking municipal grants, told staff and fellow council members he was well aware of the effort involved.
“It’s not easy ... it takes a lot of time,” he said.
The efforts are paying off, according to Sladek.
“A lot of work is happening in the city,” she said.
Bids should be awarded next month for an almost $1.5 million water line project on Mechanic Street from Fifth to Franke.
The effort, along with a $3.1 million plan to re-drill a 1951 Avenue F water well and replace a storage unit there, is funded by the American Rescue Plan. Both portions are still in the design phase.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant is set to receive $1.3 million in improvements which are still in the design phase.
Other projects in design include moving utility lines on North Wharton Street in anticipation of the state widening the roadway, a $532,000 effort; and sewer line pipe bursting and manhole replacements on Bryne, Michael and Lynn Streets, Country Aire Alley and the West Loop with $400,000 budgeted.
A $15,409 parking lot paving effort at Willie Bell Park on West Second is one of only two presented by Sladek already complete, the other being routine water plant maintenance.
Despite the long list, Sladek told council several other projects are envisioned with hopes for grant funding in many cases and balancing paying off old debt to fund new in others.
These include additional drainage work and the final phase of West Norris from Avenue F to North Mechanic.
“Funds will likely be issued through certificates of obligation. These will replace retiring debt and will be structured in such a way as to not increase the Interest and Sinking portion of the property tax rate,” Sladek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.