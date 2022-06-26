Danevang post office coming back

Despite delays, the Danevang Post Office is scheduled to reopen this year and continue serving the few hundred residents in the surrounding area.
Located at 11294 Hwy. 71 South, the post office closed in late January due to power outages with mail re-routed through to the El Campo Post Office. The closure means Danevang residents have been making a 10-mile commute to get their mail.
Hope is on the horizon for residents, however.
“Regarding the Danevang Post Office, our restoration efforts have been ongoing. The estimated completion date for this project is September 2022, barring any unforeseen delays. We will continue to focus on finalizing repairs and will resume full access once it is deemed safe to do so,” USPS Communications Specialist Nikki Johnson said Thursday.
That news might be some small comfort to residents that haven’t gotten any official update since the day the office closed.
“They told us when they closed it, a contractor had been hired. But no one knows anything at this point. I haven’t seen anyone there, people emptied the building when it closed and nothing since,” Danevang museum director Susan Barrett said adding “I wouldn’t mind them (closing down) if they just gave us a way to get our mail, like apartment boxes.”
Some are people are less forgiving and concerned about the area’s residents that are less able to make the commute.
“I drive all the way to El Campo to get my mail either every other day or every day ... People count on (the post office). How are elderly people going to get their mail,” Danevang resident Ricky Schulze said Wednesday.
