Wharton County residents are getting free help on their 2021 tax preparation.
AARP in conjunction with the IRS is hosting a drop-off tax preparation service at the Fort Bend Family Health Center, 500 Foerster in El Campo.
Residents must call 361-880-0335 to schedule their drop-off, and tax professionals with a combined 30+ years in preparation services will be preparing taxes from 1 to 5 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The plan is to keep going until the end of the tax season.
There are some taxes that cannot be filed through this program, so scheduling beforehand is necessary if you have a more complicated tax portfolio.
“Ideally we’re here for moderate to lower income or elderly folks, it’s not necessary to be an AARP member. Last year we helped around 60 people, we have no idea how many people we’re helping this year. We’ve helped three people on day one so far,” Coordinator Terry Schmidt said.
