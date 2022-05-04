The El Campo Police Department is taking drugs off the streets, pounds at a time, and the April run of their drug take-back program has continued that success.
After eight years of the ECPD/Drug Enforcement Agency program, they’ve taken and destroyed more than 1,000 pounds of medication and narcotics. Citizens surrender items to a deposit box at the police station, no questions asked, and the deposits are destroyed at the end of the month.
“This round of the take back is now over. I turned in 32 (pounds) for this take back. This brings our total to 1,088 since joining in the program in 2014,” ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup said Tuesday adding “in the early years we collected 190, 155 and 139 (pounds), so I think the public does a better job of cleaning out the medicine cabinet each time we do a take back, so there is less than previous years.”
The program runs once or twice a year for around a month each time. No needles, liquids or aerosols are accepted.
“(The) next (round) should be in October,” Biskup said.
Keeping prescription drugs out of circulation is a health and safety issue for the state and nation.
One in seven Texas high school students have taken pain medicine without a doctor’s prescription at least once as reported by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
