Wharton County Jail security concerns were raised by Sheriff Shannon Srubar after a family confronted staff at the facility’s sally port.
An ambulance was called April 5 to transport prisoner Waymond Arnell Hayes, 39, of 421 Correll in Wharton after deputies say he may have swallowed a narcotic and began to exhibit signs of duress.
The people who approached deputies and medical personnel did not attempt to rush into the facility, Srubar said, nor did they try to rush an EMS ambulance outside the sally port.
“This was family members concerned with another family member,” Srubar said. “I think any of us would be concerned, so I do understand where they were coming from. But there is a safety and security issue here. Anybody can walk up to that garage door.”
Pastor JR Johnson, who spoke on behalf of the Hayes’ family, including both parents, visited the jail after Hayes was arrested by the Wharton Police Department.
The booking report shows Hayes, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge as well as tampering with evidence, a felony.
“(Hayes) was arrested about midnight,” Srubar said. “The following morning our medical staff determined he was not acting right and needed to be checked out by the (OakBend Medical Center) Emergency Room, and we called EMS. When we did that, the family members were inside our lobby, likely to get bond information, but they heard we were transporting him to the hospital.
“About five of them ran on the lawn around the building near the sally port where there are two big, large garage doors where an ambulance can’t come in.”
Johnson said the family showed up because they were concerned about Hayes, who was released on a personal recognizance bond the next day.
He claimed Hayes was mistreated while in custody. No formal complaint had been filed as of press time.
Sheriff Srubar went before county commissioners Monday asking for introduced security and facility upgrades around the jail perimeter.
An estimated $34,500 in fencing to cover the sally port, vehicle parking, rear entrance and storage, he said, would not directly cost taxpayers. Instead, the funds will come out of the jail’s commissary account.
Srubar also wants to add a new classroom building on the grounds, additional parking and an agility course for physical training.
The gasoline tanks would be located within the perimeter of a new fence.
Srubar said this could be paid without having to ask for more funding from taxpayers. He said forfeiture funds and grants are available.
“We need to start taking care of our officers a lot more than we are now – mentally, physically, medically,” Srubar said. “We wanted to come up with a way to have some kind of facility where officers not only workout and train, but also to obtain the required education, so we won’t have to send out officers and pay hotel stays. We would do it all in-house, but we need a way to do that and a facility near us to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.