Some Wharton County roads are lined with little patches of white fluff, signaling the start of the 2020 cotton harvesting season.
The busiest harvest time for Texas cotton producers is between Sept. 13 and Dec. 21, according to state ag data. Several Wharton County cotton producers began harvesting about a week ago.
Cotton merchandiser for United Ag Sally Andel estimates about 7,500 acres of cotton have been picked locally, so far.
“We began ginning five days earlier this year.” Andel said. “At this time, we have not received any large amounts of rainfall on open cotton.”
Cotton producer A.J. Kresta of El Campo started harvesting last week. He got an early start this year, he said, and has finished picking one field.
“I’m about 15 percent done,” Kresta said. “There’s some farmers who are going to wrap up this weekend.”
The field he harvested had an above average cotton yield, but he expects the other fields he harvests to have smaller yields.
“About half of my acres are going to be really good, and the other half is not going to be as good because of weather conditions early on,” Kresta added. “About half of my field I had to replant because of flood and sands and wind.”
Danevang cotton producer Dean Hansen began early this year and expects to have about 90 percent of his crop harvested by the end of this week.
“The yields have been really good,” Hansen said. “Right up there with last year, and some exceeding last year.”
When he first began harvesting about two or three weeks ago, the weather conditions were ideal, according to Hansen.
“We’ve got a few showers popping around, but up until this point ... we’ve had just excellent weather for harvesting,” he said. “It’s been a real blessing.”
Texas cotton producers planted about 6.6 million acres of cotton in 2020. This is an almost half a million acre decrease from the about 7 million acres planted in 2019. In 2020, Texas producers planted 15,000 acres of American Pima cotton with the remaining planted acres being Upland cotton.
Low market prices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic triggered a decrease in the number of cotton acres planted this year, according to Andel, and demand for cotton has also been impacted.
“Retail sales for clothing, towels, sheets, etc. are down significantly,” she said. “Many manufacturers have closed to slow the spread of the virus. There is so much uncertainty. People are afraid to do anything.”
The low demand for cotton could also lead to problems with warehouse storage in the future, according to Andel. If previous years’ crops aren’t used, there will be less space to store the cotton harvested this year.
“With low consumption, cotton is left in storage,” Andel said.
Hansen, Kresta and most local producers are keeping an eye on Hurricane Laura as it heads to the Texas and Louisiana coastline. The storm is expected to hit the coast near Galveston as a category 3 hurricane tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Wharton County could experience heavy rainfall due to the storm, but is expected to be largely spared.
“We’ll harvest right up until the rain and sand starts blowing,” Hansen said.
