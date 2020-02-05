Celebrating 70 years of providing children in El Campo with a Christian-based education, St. Philip Catholic School officials honored students, faculty and the community during a week-long celebration.
The first students graduated from St. Philip in 1955. Friday, these alumni were invited back to a morning Mass where they were recognized along with grandparents involved in the current students’ education.
“We just tried to broadcast it, so that we could give them a special hello and thank you for being that first class as we continue that legacy of a Catholic education,” Principal Gwen Edwards said.
Along with the 70th anniversary, the school observed Catholic Schools Week, an annual, nation-wide celebration set by the National Catholic Educational Association.
For each day of the week, St. Philip students and faculty recognized a different group of the school’s community, including the students and faculty themselves.
“We just want to thank everyone for the continued support of 70 years of a Catholic education,” Edwards said. “Our families, the community in of itself.”
Catholic Schools Week began on Sunday, Jan. 26 with an opening Mass. Each following school day had a dress-up theme for students, such as crazy hair day and spirit day.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, dads were honored with a barbecue lunch and students dressed in camouflage. Thursday, Jan. 30, pink shirt day, was dedicated to moms, who were treated to a chicken fried chicken meal. Grandparents and school volunteers were celebrated during the Friday, Jan. 31 Mass.
“It’s been fun,” Edwards said.
Other events will be held later this year at St. Philip in honor of its 70th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.