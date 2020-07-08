Local authorities are enforcing the state-wide mask order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police officers’ goal, El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, is compliance with warnings and giving bare-faced members of the public the chance to cover up before a ticket is issued.
“Anytime an officer encounters someone not wearing a mask (in a public setting), they will be given one verbal warning. At that time, they can put on a mask, leave, go outside or get a ticket.”
El Campo, with 66 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, leads the county’s infection numbers with the City of Wharton at 53. County wide, there were 155 active cases as of Tuesday.
“We must remain diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of this disease,” Wharton County Emergency Management Official Andy Kirkland said, urging people to “take personal responsibility and do your part.”
Like all of Texas, county cases are highest among those ages 21 to 40 with 89 of the total 232 cases falling into that category. Ages 41 to 60 account for 69 of the total cases.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department has not received any complaints in regards to masks.
“Myself along with other sheriffs in this area support the governor and his desire to keep Texans safe from all threats,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “This is new to everyone. I continue to pray for all elected officials, city council members, mayors, county judges, etc. during this difficult time. City and county leaders are making difficult decisions with the common goal of public safety.”
Overall compliance in El Campo has been good, Stanphill said, from the beginning.
“At H-E-B and Walmart, it was 100 percent. It’s when I bumped into people in convenience stores,” he said, but added as soon as he pointed out the need, people complied.
“For the most part, everyone’s in compliance, even the ones that disagreed,” Stanphill added.
El Campo issued its own mask order June 29, effective July 2, 36 hours before the governor set out statewide guidelines.
Although that order technically remains in place through July 13, officials are now following the more specified terms laid out by Gov. Abbott.
“We will be enforcing the governor’s order with a verbal warning and fines to follow if needed,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Srubar urged the public to comply with the mask order. “We can work together and allow law enforcement to focus on serious crime,” he said.
The governor did not set an expiration date on his mask order.
So far no deputies have been diagnosed with COVID-19 although three were quarantined in April after a possible exposure. The police department had one officer quarantined early on.
One member of the ECPD has now been diagnosed with COVID-29, according to Chief Stanphill. That individual contracted the virus while on vacation and has not returned to duty.
No cases of the virus have been found among county jail inmates.
“The precautions that are being taken at the county jail are at the highest level possible,” Srubar said. “If an inmate were to test positive, isolation and treatment would be the protocol.”
Both deputies and police officers have been instructed to wear masks and social distance when possible.
