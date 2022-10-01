Despite some board member reservations, El Campo ISD approved the Guardian Program for the district, although they won’t likely be walking campus halls until next school year.
Guardians would be ECISD staff granted permission by the board to carry a firearm on campus to defend their classrooms in a worst case scenario.
Trustee Kathy Smith, Position 1, was the only nay vote, in the 5-1 decision Wednesday night. Position 6 trustee Anthony Dorotik was not present.
“I question putting guns in the hands of non-trained people. Our police force is trained, when you pull that trigger it’s meant to hit something. I would hate to put that teacher, or anyone that’s not trained, to ask someone that’s not in the police, to put that responsibility on them,” Smith said.
Guardians would be trained by certified handgun instructors who have received training to a standard set by the local school board.
Volunteers would apply then receive psychological screening before selection for training and final approval.
No money has yet been allocated the training, currently estimated at $1,000 per Guardian.
“We’re looking at maybe January before we can even start having training ... I’m thinking this is probably a summer completion project,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Trustees also approved inter-local agreements with Louise ISD and the City of El Campo.
El Campo students living on FM 1300 between FM 393 and Sandy Corner Road on the edge of ECISD and LISD now can attend El Campo ISD and be bussed to and from their homes.
“We’ve tried to pick these kids in their own district boundaries, but it’s not very safe,” Callaghan said.
The inter-local agreement with the city of El Campo clarifies that an SRO won’t engage in student discipline. Rather, they will enforce laws, investigate crimes and issue citations on campus.
“The bigger issue is what SRO’s are allowed to do on our campuses, and what are administrators are required to do,” Callaghan said.
The district approved the purchase of a pair of 2023 ATVs for SRO use on campuses at the cost of $24,160.39 each.
The next meeting of El Campo trustees is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Administration Building, 700 W. Norris.
