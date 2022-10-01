Standing Alone

Trustee Kathy Smith was the only board member to vote against the Guardian Plan agenda item.

Despite some board member reservations, El Campo ISD approved the Guardian Program for the district, although they won’t likely be walking campus halls until next school year.

Guardians would be ECISD staff granted permission by the board to carry a firearm on campus to defend their classrooms in a worst case scenario.

