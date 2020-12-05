Another round of free COVID-19 testing is set for Tuesday as recovering case counts again begin to outnumber new infections.
Officials say, however, that it is far too early to say the latest spike in the illnesses caused by the coronavirus that has swept across the globe in the last 10 months is over.
In the latest report, Wharton County Office of Emergency Management received notice that 23 new positive cases were recorded among county residents and 31.
This puts the total active case count at 143 with 63 cases in El Campo and seven in Louise.
The county still reports 56 local residents having died from the virus while the state Department of State Health Services puts that number at 69.
The next free county-wide testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 Fulton. No prior registration is necessary.
The Center For Disease Control Friday renewed emphasis on wearing masks.
