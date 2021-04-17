The first ballots in El Campo’s heavily-contested district election and one school board post can be cast Monday with officials hoping turnout will be better than typical for these races.
The lone contested seat on the El Campo school board is expected to bolster balloting, officials say, but that didn’t stop District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez for offering a near plea at the last city meeting.
“I just really want to see people get out to vote in the community. A city our size should have more than a mere 500 to 700 votes (cast),” she said.
Vasquez is the only district candidate unopposed in her re-election bid with 1,393 registered to cast ballots in her area mainly east of North Mechanic Street.
In El Campo ISD, which extends beyond the boundaries of the city limits, 10,123 are registered to vote with one of three posts contested.
In Position 1, incumbent Greg Anderson faces challenger Kathy Meek Smith, but incumbents David Vallejo (Position 3) and James Russell (Position 4) return uncontested with Rich DuBroc taking Position 2 in the same manner. El Campo ISD trustees run for a specific post, but all represent the entire geographic region.
“I know it’s going to be smaller than November, but I’m hoping its going to be a good turnout. Come on out and vote. We’re there. Don’t let my (election) workers be bored,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday.
The elections office has 1,113 people registered to vote in city District 2, generally the area from west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks.
There, long-time incumbent Gloria Harris faces challengers Blanca E. Petty, a cosmetology instructor and El Campo ISD substitute, and Thomas Coblentz, a project manager for Polasek Construction. Harris has served 28 years on council despite term limitations. She’s served in two 10-year intervals and then sat out one to two years before running again. Her re-election bid is to seek a fifth consecutive term.
In District 3, the 1,707 registered voters will have to decide between one-term incumbent David Hodges and challengers Lance Lurker, who works in real estate, and Anthony R. Garcia, a food truck owner and operator.
District 3 covers an area bounded to the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks.
On the east side of the city, the 2,088 voters in District 4 between generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School must pick between two-term incumbent John Hancock Jr. and challenger Russell Hrncir, a technical communicator for Shoppa’s Farm Supply.
Voters’ Guide Coming Soon: The El Campo Leader-News will publish a voters guide for the pending races in the upcoming Wednesday, April 21 edition.
Voting Times: Early ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23; and from 7 a.m,. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27 at the Mayor’s Room of the El Campo branch library, 200 W. Church, Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam in Wharton or the East Bernard branch Library, 746 Clubside. Election Day is Saturday, May 1.
