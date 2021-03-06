Governmental:
City of El Campo: Masks will be encouraged, but not required. “The Civic Center will reopen at full capacity. We are and will continue to rent our park pavilions,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Friday.
The city is seeking information on how the new orders should apply to governmental meetings.
Wharton County: Commissioners will address the issue during the upcoming Monday session. “I feel certain there will be no set county wide policy other than leaving the mask decision up to each individual department,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Grocery Stores
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, requests the public continue to wear masks and encourages social distancing.
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, is requiring masks per the local store.
Community Sites:
El Campo Memorial Hospital/Mid Coast Medical Clinics: “Patients and family members will continue to wear masks for all services at all of the Mid Coast Health System locations regardless of the recent mask mandate lift that is expected statewide on March 10,” Spokesperson Donna Mikeska said Friday.
All staff will continue to wear masks and health screenings/temperature checks will be done at all entrances.
The visitation policy will remain the same at this time – one visitor per day – and only one family member can come inside the ER with their patient.
El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library, 200 W. Church, says the public will not be required to wear masks, unless they require close assistance from library staff.
For example: computer help. Library staff will continue to wear masks.
Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold, is reviewing its mask policy. “I will continue to monitor social distancing and we will still provide sanitizer and cleaning products in each room,” Director Leeanna Shimek said Friday.
