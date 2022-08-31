A not-quite seven cent ambulance tax rate was approved by Emergency Services District 4 directors last week, but whether that will stand may be up to voters.
No one voiced opposition when directors gathered at the El Campo City Hall Monday, Aug. 22 for a public hearing on the 6.75 cents per $100 approved unanimously later that session.
The approved rate exceeds the district’s no new revenue rate of 5.324 cents per $100, which is the level of taxation needed to bring in the same amount as last year at 5.733 cents per $100.
The rate hike will generate about $400,000 for the district.
“No one showed up (for the public hearing),” ESD 4 President Bob Little said Tuesday, adding that the district will now have to wait and see whether a rollback petition is filed. “We’ll figure everything out going forward,” he said.
Roughly covering West Wharton County, ESD 4 taxes solely for ambulance service which is provided via a contract with El Campo EMS.
Should a petition be sought, it would need signatures from 3 percent of ESD 4’s registered voters within 90 days starting at the day of the director’s decision. Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter says she cannot provide the exact number of voter signatures equaling 3 percent until she is provided with the exact boundaries of the district.
The number was not available by press time.
The El Campo EMS budget includes a 5 percent across the board raise, minimum along with higher “market adjustment raises” for some crew members ranging from 7 to 13.3 percent. An additional $16,000 in fuel costs area built in, a level EMS Director Garret Bubela calls “conservative” along with an 11 percent increase in medical supplies.
No ambulance is requested in the current budget, but may come soon as a result in delivery delays.
