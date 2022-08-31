EMS Director

Garret Bubela

A not-quite seven cent ambulance tax rate was approved by Emergency Services District 4 directors last week, but whether that will stand may be up to voters.

No one voiced opposition when directors gathered at the El Campo City Hall Monday, Aug. 22 for a public hearing on the 6.75 cents per $100 approved unanimously later that session.

