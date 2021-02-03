Medical professionals have widely been acknowledged as the heroes of 2020, risking their lives daily to care for the millions who’ve been infected by the often deadly coronavirus. While many adults are too faint of heart to make the selfless commitments required of health care workers during the ongoing pandemic, El Campo students are not shying away from the task.
“The medical field is very important for society, and I would like to make it a better place for everyone,” El Campo High School sophomore Tori Biskup said. “My desire to work has been increased a ton because of the pandemic.”
Biskup is currently taking medical terminology and is one of the about 155 students at ECHS who have continued their health science education this year. Students have learned skills ranging from how to properly don personal protective equipment to caring for a bed-ridden patient.
ECHS senior Ashley Velasquez has not let the pandemic disrupt her pursuit of a career as a nurse practitioner. She is currently enrolled in the school’s practicum course and wants to one day work in a newborn intensive care unit.
“I feel the pandemic is just another obstacle there is to overcome,” Velasquez said. “I believe there are always risks in the study of medicine.”
Velasquez is already one step closer to her career than the average high school student, working at El Campo Memorial Hospital with her Certified Nursing Assistant license that she earned earlier this year.
She is one of three ECHS students to be working at ECMH with her CNA, and about 14 students in the program are in the process of testing for their licenses. The certification program is currently free to students, ECHS Health Science Instructor Kaydi Kacer said.
Kacer, a registered nurse, has been in charge of the program for three years, seeing it grow from about 60 students who were enrolled when she took over.
Like the other programs at ECHS, health science was adapted to be taught safely during the pandemic, but the idea of health risks are never too far from the field of medicine.
“I want them to be exposed to what working in health care is really like,” Kacer said. “There is a huge need for health care workers, but this career isn’t for everyone. I want these students to get a taste of it and see if it’s right for them.”
Long hours and rigorous work are also staples of the industry. The students testing for their CNA were required to complete 60 hours of classroom education, 40 hours of lab work and a state written exam and skills exam.
“Honestly, I was worried about a COVID shut down (like in the 2019-2020 school year), so we really pushed these students,” Kacer said. “They had to come to class Monday through Friday from 12:40 p.m. to 4 p.m. for five weeks straight. This was after attending regular classes all morning and then many went on to jobs after class.”
The ECHS health science program consists of an introduction course, a combined health science theory and clinical class, medical terminology and a practicum course.
Students enrolled in the clinical courses shadow employees at various local medical facilities to learn more about their daily jobs. Participating locations allowed students to learn about several career possibilities in industries including hospitals, nursing homes, dentist offices, school nurse’s offices, animal clinics and more.
Due to the pandemic, ECHS was unable to offer the 20-week clinical program at some of the locations that participated in previous years. Kacer is hopeful a modified job shadowing program will be available to students this spring, however.
“These experiences are invaluable and we’re so lucky to have such a supportive community that allows us this opportunity,” Kacer said.
If anyone is interested in supporting the ECHS health sciences program, contact Kacer at kkacer@ecisd.org or call 979-543-6341 ext 476.
