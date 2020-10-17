Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Stanley Lee Brant, 40, of 4616 W. Howard Lane in Austin for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years prison for the Jan. 30 crimes with credit for 232 days already served.
• Arnulfo Ray Cano, 42, of 716 Alice in El Campo for abandoning or endangering a child and aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years deferred probation for March 5 crimes on the condition he serve 108 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Cano to avoid any contact with his victim or live with the child’s mother. He must also take counseling, perform 100 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and enroll in a substance abuse for felons program.
Cano received credit for the full time served.
If he is able to complete all probationary terms, the family violence charge will not be held against him.
• Christian Marlowe Clements, 54, of 1120 CR 312 in Louise for theft of a firearm. He was sentenced to two years in state jail with credit for 61 days served for the July 23 crime.
• Kimberly Rochell Galindo, 30, of 905 Straker in Cuero for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the June 12 crime.
The judge also ordered Galindo to perform 250 hours community service and to obtain counseling.
• Kyle Douglas Hallinger, 34, of 409 W. Jackson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 9 crime.
The judge also ordered Hallinger to perform 200 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Kristi Deann Hilliard, 50, of 1716 W. Dallas, No. 5, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 2, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Hilliard to undergo a drug evaluation, perform 80 hours community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
• Nicholas A. Mendoza, 21, of 2004 Broadview in Rosenberg for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 15 crime.
The judge also ordered Mendoza to pay a $1,500 fine, perform 400 hours community service and undergo counseling.
• Brian Morgan Winzenried, 31, of 1611 Third in Ganado for injury to an elderly person. He was placed on eight years probation for the May 21, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 20 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Winzenried to take awareness classes, support his dependents and pay a $2,000 fine.
Winzenried received credit for the full jail time already served.
In a concurrent court action, Winzenried pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation to commit another felony, a crime which took place May 24, 2019.
The judge placed him on eight concurrent years of deferred probation, ordered him to perform 600 hours community service, take batterer’s intervention and awareness classes.
Revocations
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those appearing in court for violating probationary guidelines and accepting punishment include:
• Ashton Crump, 29, of 4318 Sunrise Creek Land in Rosenberg for possession of a controlled substance on . His probation for the Oct. 21, 2016 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to six months in state jail.
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 43, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 9, 2018 and Dec. 21, 2017, and theft with two or more previous convictions on June 9, 2017. His convictions were adjudicated and he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 569 days already served.
