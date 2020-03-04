Wharton County’s Republican voters rejected challengers in the sheriff and district attorney race Tuesday night as they came out in droves which kept polling stations open late.
Incumbent Sheriff Shannon Srubar and Incumbent District Attorney Dawn Allison took control of their races as soon as early voting tallies were released and never lost traction.
One of the incumbent supporters was Shirley Popp of Louise. She walked out of the El Campo Library poll site Tuesday afternoon with an “I voted today” sticker, satisfied she had participated in the process.
Why? “Because I want to keep the same sheriff we have,” Popp said.
Garry Miller, however, went with another goal in mind. “I wanted change,” he said.
It was Popp who got her wish when the final results were tallied and released around 10 p.m. by Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter.
Srubar collected 4,478 votes to challenger Robert Macek Jr.’s 2,621 while Allison had 4,077 to Maher’s 2,899.
With no Democratic challengers to face in November, Srubar and Allison can rest easy and prepare to take the oath of office in January. It will be a second full term for both Srubar and Allison. Allison had been appointed to a partial term in September 2016.
Early ballots put Srubar up 3,102 to 1,707 for Macek while Allison had 2,810 to Maher’s 1,918.
Overall Wharton County voter turnout topped 35 percent this election.
Jesse Kallina cast his ballot on Election Day at the library, pausing for a brief moment afterwards to say, “I think it’s very important to vote, especially at this time.”
Of the 8,625 ballots cast this election cycle, 3,068 came from voters Tuesday.
By policy, if a would-be voter was in line at 7 p.m. when the poll should close, they must be given the opportunity to cast a ballot. Reports indicate only the polls at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo and at the Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 courtroom closed on time. By 9:30 p.m., only the Hungerford box remained out.
To win his first term in office, Srubar ousted long-time county sheriff Jess Howell 3,736 to 2,891 in 2016 to win his party’s nomination. Srubar then beat Democratic challenger Jimmie Woods in the November General Election.
An an appointee, Allison stood as the Republican nominee in November, 2016. She claimed a 9,687 to 4,779 victory over Democrat John Roades.
In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president and 33 percent of Wharton County voters turning out to cast ballots.
In all, 8,063 of the county’s 24,420 registered voters went to the polls.
During the March 2012 primary, 17.7 percent of Wharton County’s 24,289 registered voters cast ballots.
