A new alarm system, the 2020-2021 school calendar and campus improvement plans will be key discussions for the Louise ISD school board Monday.
Superintendent Garth Oliver will propose an emergency alarm to send different alerts over school radios and phones.
“It goes off and everybody goes, ‘oh, that’s a lockdown, oh, that’s a lockout, oh, that’s a tornado,’ and they know what the different sirens are,” Oliver said. “That way they can take appropriate action really quickly.”
Although similar to this school year’s calendar, the 2020-2021 schedule could have an earlier start date for the fall semester, should it be approved by the board. The spring semester would be unaffected by this change.
“We’re going to try to see if we can get a District Of Innovation approved, and that would change the start date,” Oliver said. School districts can opt to become Districts of Innovation, a concept created by Texas House Bill 1842, in order to meet specific district goals. The designation lasts for up to five years and grants the district exemptions from some TEA curriculum regulations such as the length of the school day or year.
Oliver will present the District Improvement Plan and the three LISD principals will give their Campus Improvement Plans, based off of 2018-2019 Texas Education Agency ratings.
“We’ve been doing all the stuff,” Oliver said. “We just haven’t written it out. All we’re doing is just formalizing the process.”
LISD received a C on an A-F scale from the TEA and the three schools were scored as ‘met standard.’
Other agenda items include presentations from Oliver over county taxes and graduation requirements.
The LISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the LISD building, 408 Second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.