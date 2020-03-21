The Wharton County Youth Fair executive board decided to downsize the 2020 fair due to Coronoavirus during a Tuesday meeting.
“This is something we never imagined would take place,” WCYF President Rodney Jedlicka said.
“At this time, it is the intent to have exhibitors show and sell their market animal projects, as well as high point Creative Arts exhibitors,” WCYF Assistant Fair Coordinator Tricia Potts said.
To be considered during a future meeting will be the number of individuals allowed to gather at any of these events.
The cook-off, which was set the first weekend in April, will be held at a later date.
“We voted to postpone the barbecue cook-off for now,” Jedlicka said. “It’s a wait-and- see type of deal.”
Also postponed are the four royalty pageants, Queen, Junior, Princess and Little Mr. & Miss as well as concerts, Ag Mechanics and the Ag Day Banquet. They will also be held at a later date.
Those who paid fees for the cook-off or any fair event and wish to receive a refund should email the fair office to request a refund. Jedlicka says, however, a team can apply their entry fee toward the future cook-off. Refunds will not be issued until after April 30 and must be picked up at the fair office.
To request a refund, email the fair office at: wcyf@whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
The carnival has been canceled as well as all rodeo events, Family Fun Night, exhibitor banquet, Academic Rodeo and Spelling Bee, Bucket Calf and Mutton Bustin’ events. There will be no vendors, food or otherwise.
The board had planned to meet and reevaluate again on Tuesday, March 24, however, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which limits the number who can gather for a meeting to 10 or less, went into effect midnight Friday. The full board has more than 10 members, therefore they will not be able to meet.
“We will meet at a later date,” Jedlicka said. “We hope to keep the fair as planned. We want to move forward to have the Sale of Excellence.”
Updates will be posted on the fair’s website at: https://www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
