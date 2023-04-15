Safety and security top the agenda for Louise trustees Monday.
A proposed rule from the Texas Education agency may require schools to modify all ground level windows and LISD has already done so. Now trustees will consider upgrading security doors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Safety and security top the agenda for Louise trustees Monday.
A proposed rule from the Texas Education agency may require schools to modify all ground level windows and LISD has already done so. Now trustees will consider upgrading security doors.
The district had approved, 6-0, a $27,379.35 bid in January from NGS of Stafford for shatter-resistant film, rejecting bids for $45,000 and $9,445.
At the time, Oliver had mentioned his support for reinforcing the entry doors further and adding additional film.
Other items in front of the school board are renewing the district’s student accident insurance and a closed session meeting with the school attorney about future plans the district is considering with MidCoast Medical Clinic.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 in the LISD Boardroom, 408 Second, with time reserved for public comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.