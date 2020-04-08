Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Nicolas Matthew Talasek, 21, of 238 CR 231 in Wadsworth for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Dec. 9, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of hydrocodone within 1,000 feet of C.G. Sivells Elementary, 1605 Alabama in Wharton.
• Jesus Jose Torres, 44, of 2013 13th St. in Bay City for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of drug possession and one count of forgery on Jan. 27. Convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle in Matagorda County on Jan. 6, 2004, Torres allegedly had fire arm along with a gram of hydrocodone, 28 grams of alprazolam, less than a gram of cocaine and methamphetamine and multiple counterfeit bills.
Torres has prior felony convictions for three counts of burglary of a building – on Feb. 22, 1996, Jan. 30, 2002 and April 24, 2005, all in Matagorda County.
• Carlos Ray Waddy, 33, of 1021 Pecan Valley in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Jan. 26, 2020.
Waddy has prior felony convictions for drug possession on June 16, 2006 in Wharton County, and April 1, 2014 in Montgomery County.
• Kobie Latray Washington, 41, of 203 Ripple in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Walter Washington III, 33, of 1318 Valero in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 17. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment is one that adds to or corrects information on a previously issued indictment. The following was issued in March.
Lorie Jeanne Patterson, 52, of 2395 Blakey in Wallis for identity theft, theft and debit card abuse on Oct. 19, 2017. She allegedly had a woman’s bank information, stealing more than $2,500 and obtaining internet and television services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.