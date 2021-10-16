Whether El Campo will need to redistrict city council positions will be decided by lawyers, municipal leaders unanimously agreed Monday.
The Knight Law Firm LLP of Austin will conduct a review for $3,000 looking at population growth and its effect on minority voting in each of El Campo’s four districts. The opinion is expected next month with public hearings, if needed, held in late November or early December.
The same law firm was hired in 2011 to review 2010 Census data and its impact on El Campo voting districts. Redistricting was not required at that point. District boundaries had been adjusted slightly following the 2000 count.
The city is roughly divided into quadrants with Mechanic and Jackson Streets serving as the original dividing lines, although now the lines have been gerrymandered several times since being established in 1989.
District 1 roughly covers east El Campo mainly from east of Mechanic to south of the middle school and is currently represented by Anisa Vasquez.
District 2, generally the area from west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks, traditionally holds the strongest percentage of minority voters in El Campo. Councilwoman Gloria Harris has served the district for almost 30 years.
District 3 covers an area bounded to the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks. The area is represented by David Hodges.
District 4 is drawn between generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School. John Hancock Jr. serves as its voice on council.
El Campo often reports a less than 2 percent per year growth pattern.
However since 2011, “The City of El Campo has completed several annexations of land,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Should the law firm determine the city needs to redistrict, an additional $16,000 will be needed to complete the task.
Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante was not present.
