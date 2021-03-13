The Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizens Program is selling tickets for its barbecue dinner fundraiser.
Senior Citizens Program Director Kimberly Willis said event proceeds will help the program continue to offer senor citizen services.
“Too many senior citizens in Texas are left behind, alone and hungry, struggling to stay independent and healthy,” Willis said.
The WCJC program, based in Wharton with a satellite office in El Campo and other communities, relies on donations and fundraisers as much as federal assistance.
“Contributions to these fundraisers will ensure that our precious senior citizens are served meals and provided with opportunities for a better quality of life,” Willis said.
The program offers “Meals-On-Wheels”, educational programs, health screenings and recreational activities, all free of charge for those 60 and older.
The barbecue-on-a-bun meal tickets, $10 per plate, are available by calling 979-532-6430. Pickup will be drive through only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the LaDieu Technology Center (911 Boling Hwy.) in Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.