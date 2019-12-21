A welder’s torch is to blame for the three-alarm fire at El Campo’s Days Inn Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
All the hotel’s occupants were reportedly at work when alarms sounded at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, eliminating the danger of resident injury.
The rooms at the 25060 U.S. 59 hotel, however, were another matter.
Days Inn hotel staff were still assessing the damage wrought by water and smoke in the 50-room hotel as of press time Friday.
“You can smell smoke here in the office. It’s on the other side of the building,” Days Inn staffer Linda Warner said.
Wednesday, water could be seen dripping from the sprinkler system in several rooms. In some, luggage sat on carpets covered with more than an inch of water. In four to eight rooms, heavy smoke damage was reported.
“The firefighters did a great job stopping the fire and limiting the damage to the rest of the building although there was extensive damage to multiple rooms from fire and firefighting operations,” George said.
Warner was among the first to notice the blaze, summoning help.
“I was doing a building check. When we come in, we do a building check to check out rooms and make sure every thing’s ready for the next guest and whenever I got down here I kept thinking I saw smoking and then I was smelling it,” Warner said.
“I think we even caught it before the smoke alarm actually set off,” she added. “As soon as I saw it, I immediately got on the phone.”
Workers had been repairing the upper landing of a staircase. One, “using a cutting torch ignited a pillar which spread to the attic above the second story rooms,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
With a quick response, firefighters, led by ECVFD Assistant Chief Kevin Bubela, attacked from multiple fronts calling in Louise and Wharton volunteer firefighters to assist.
“Firefighters ... limited the spread through the attic, thankfully there were partitions in the attic to keep the fire from spreading,” George said.
Firefighters broke into the attic above the second floor walkway, dousing flames and venting smoke.
El Campo VFD sent eight units and 26 firefighters with Louise VFD adding three units and seven firefighters and Wharton VFD two units and five firefighters.
The fire was contained at 3:57 p.m., just 45 minutes after the first alarm sounded. Firefighters stayed on the scene until 5:25 p.m., clearing smoke from the attic, tracking down embers and eliminating the threat of a rekindle.
Built in 1999, the Days Inn is valued at $2.6 million, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. Damage assessments were not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.