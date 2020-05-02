Less than one month remains in the 2019-2020 school year, and ready or not, school districts are forced to decide how graduation will be celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic.
El Campo and Louise high schools both have named the class of 2020’s honor graduates. El Campo ISD will hold a graduation ceremony on May 22 in Ricebird stadium, but is prepared to push the ceremony to July 23, if necessary.
“We’ll all need to sit six feet apart,” ECISD Superintendent Kelly Waters said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “We’re looking at maybe every kid gets two tickets. Mom and dad come. We put half on one side of the stadium and half on the other.”
ECISD officials will certify diplomas on May 22, regardless of when the ceremony is held.
“They’ll have what they need to get on with their lives,” Waters said. “The ceremony will be ... purely ceremony.”
Louise ISD officials have not yet announced plans for a graduation ceremony. They did, however, honor this year’s graduating class with a display of senior portraits off of Hwy 523.
“What a great surprise,” LHS senior Kourtney Vitera said. “Our senior year may be ending different than expected, but y’all are doing an amazing job at still making us seniors feel loved and recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.