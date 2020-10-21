Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Adam Paul Andrade, 33, of 2425 Richmond Road, No. 11, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 4. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Lillas James Bacak, 55, listed as homeless, for deadly conduct on Aug. 4. He allegedly shot at a man.
• Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 34, of 4508 Mockingbird in Bay City for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Aug. 12. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and less than 4 grams of Ecstasy within 1,000 feet of Croom Park, 2111 West in Wharton.
• Loreen Caldera, 39, of 1309 Port Lavaca (city unlisted) for possession of a controlled substance on July 29. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Caldera has prior felony convictions for forgery on Oct. 26, 2001, possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 17, 2011 and possession of a controlled substance on Apr. 9, 2009, all in San Patricio County.
• Aaron Wayne Chivira, 24, of 402 Ray in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Ashton Gerard Crump, 29, of 4318 Sunrise Creek Land in Rosenberg for escape on Jun. 28, 2018. Arrested on a motion to revoke his probation for possession of a controlled substance, he allegedly fled.
• Joannie Domorique Davila, 40, of 200 Delmas in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Aug. 18. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the Wharton Head Start, 800 Abell in Wharton.
• Vangie Marie Deleon, 35, of 1448 Ruth in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, 2019. She allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine in both instances with the intent to sell.
Deleon has a prior felony conviction for robbery on Jan. 24, 2008 in Harris County.
• Abraham Lee Ferrer, 20, of 112 W. Mesquite in Karnes for evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 17.
• Bobby Galvan, 55, of 412 Jackson in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 18. Convicted of indecency with a child, he allegedly failed to report a change of address.
• Paul Garcia, 47, of 310 Lincoln for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Aug. 20. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.
• Yonari Garcia, 28, of 104 Lakeview, No. 4, in El Campo for violation of a protective order two or more times within a 12 month period. He allegedly took place on more than one occasion between July 11, 2019 and Feb. 10. He stands accused of using his first to strike a woman.
• Timothy Don Green, 46, of 213 Coleto in Victoria for continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 on Nov. 27, 2019 and/or between March 13, 2017 and March 12, 2018.
• Matthew Ray Guevara, 18, of 104 Ave. E, No. 3, in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on May 5.
• Douglas Wade Hancock Jr., 21, of 602 Shannon in East Bernard for two counts of theft on March 2. He allegedly stole diesel fuel, a fuel pump, exhaust pipe, fuel line and batteries with a total value in excess of $2,500.
