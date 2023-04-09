A new pioneer will be joining Wharton County Junior College’s team at Corbett Park, the $1.7 million baseball venue that opened in the Spring of 2020.
A six-foot, five-inch bronze statue of a baseball player, “The Pioneer” will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Corbett Park on the WCJC Wharton campus with a brief ceremony. All are invited to the free event.
The Pioneers will play Blinn College on its home field later that day. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Sculpted by Texas artist Ed Hankey, the $90,000 statue is the image of a player, bat on shoulder and glove in hand commissioned by Houston resident Duncan Corbett, the ballpark’s namesake.
The idea came from looking at similar statues at professional ballparks, Corbett said.
“I wanted something real high quality,” he said. “This is really going to set this field off.”
The work took more than one year to create, with the artist working with foam, clay and then bronze.
“It’s not a real simple process,” Corbett said.
Hankey is originally from Ohio but moved to Texas in the 1970s, attending the University of Houston before embarking on his career.
He has several notable pieces in his repertoire, including a 24-carat gold covered King Tutankhamun mask which was part of a National Geographic exposition as well as a Korean War monument at the state capital in Austin.
“The Pioneer” will weigh about 450 pounds and be installed on a granite block at the Wharton ballpark’s front gate. A placard beneath the statue will include details of the project.
“I think this will look really nice out here,” Corbett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.