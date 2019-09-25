The $37.7 million project to complete frontage road work through the El Campo city limits continues as soon as weather allows.
The work is not expected to be completed by SER Construction Partners, L.L.C. until May 2021.
“This frontage road is being built on both sides of U.S. 59 extending from Hwy. 71 to Business 59 North of El Campo,” said Texas Department of Transportation Spokeperson for the Yoakum District Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring.
The frontage road will be one way only on each side of the main roadway. The project includes a turnaround on Business 59 right before the Kansas City Southern Railways line.
The project includes U-turns at the overpass intersections with FM 1162 and Hwy. 71.
“During the summer of 2020 to early fall 2020, we will be completing the construction of the frontage roads as well as removing the cross overs on U.S. 59. Once this is complete, traffic will be moved onto the frontage roads to allow for the demolition of the overpass at FM 1162,” Kuykendall said.
“FM 1162 will now be passing under US 59 once construction is complete. There will also be a decorative mural being placed on the retaining walls,” she added.
Stop signs will be added at the frontage road intersections with U.S. 59 at Hwy. 71 and FM 1162.
The project started in May had not experienced any delays as Wharton County baked under hot days until the downpours tropical storm Imelda brought.
About 12.5 acres of land were claimed through condemnation to provide enough width for the roadways and drainage work. The land came from 24 parcels Kuykendall said.
“The condemnations that will occur within this project is some cotton field and corn field that were within TXDOT right of way as well as removing some fencing and a section of parking lot at Mikeska’s,” she added.
Farmers were able to harvest most of their crops before the condemnation.
Frontage roads had already been installed on U.S. 59 from Hwy. 71 to the Ricebelt bridge. In that project, the city offered $8 million to get the project started.
