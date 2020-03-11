Just for one night, El Campo High School students found themselves dancing in an enchanted forest, transported by music and magical decorations.
ECHS’ 2020 prom was Saturday, March 7. Following an enchanted forest theme, the event was decorated with items from previous dances and borrowed from local businesses to keep costs low.
“Everything went smooth,” Alicia Aguilar said. “The decorations were absolutely beautiful. The parents and students who decorated did an amazing job.”
Around 300 students attended the event, which was held in the Ricebird Gym. The Grand March, a tradition where students’ names are announced to family and friends before entering prom, began at 7 p.m. in the ECHS commons area.
“This was my first time going, and I had so much fun and made memories that will last a lifetime,” freshman Aubrey Samaripa said.
Prom king and queen nominations were kept secret until the night of prom. Seniors Conner Williams and Skylar Bartosh were ultimately chosen for the titles.
“I never really expected it,” Williams said. It was “really special and something I will never forget.”
Nominees for prom king and queen were announced at the beginning of the night, and the final two were selected based on votes cast by juniors and seniors attending.
“I was super happy to be crowned and am thankful for all the support from my friends,” Bartosh said.
Students and other prom attendees were breathalyzed before prom as a security measure.
There were no safety issues, and everything seemed to go according to plan, Aguilar said.
