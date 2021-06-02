Despite obstacles posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and cancelled fundraisers, about half of El Campo’s graduating seniors celebrated the end of high school at the annual Project Graduation event after receiving their diplomas.
“Lucky for us, unlike last year, we were able to have Project Graduation and due to lessening Covid restrictions, it looked similar to previous years,” Project Grad Chair Shanna Evans said.
About 100 seniors attended the event, which was held on May 21, after the ECHS graduation ceremony, at the Wharton County Fairgrounds. Project Grad is a lock-in style celebration, so seniors arrived around 10 p.m. and stayed until 4 a.m. the following morning.
In 2020, Project Grad wasn’t held due to the coronavirus pandemic, but students still received prizes. Despite the pandemic, this year’s event felt like a typical year, project leaders said. Students were not required to wear masks since Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state mask mandate in early March.
At the 2021 lock in, seniors played card games, like poker, sang karaoke, and had the opportunity to jump on giant inflatables, including an obstacle course. Students also won prizes such as gift cards, laptops, headphones, printers and TVs.
At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Project Grad chairs set out to fundraise $85,000 for the event. This goal proved lofty in light of the pandemic, and a few of the traditional fundraisers were cancelled.
“The biggest disappointment was not being able to hold the most anticipated fundraiser of the year, Senior Serve,” Project Grad Chair Tracy Braden said. “With only a couple dozen tables sold, we realized this was not going to be a successful fundraiser and cancelled.”
In the end, students raised $67,000, and many local organizations donated food, water, t-shirts and more to make the event happen.
Project Grad is held annually for ECHS seniors, to give them a safe, supervised place to celebrate on graduation night.
“It’s a great way to keep students safe after graduation, which is statistically a night ranked highest for high school car accidents,” Evans said.
The event is not held by El Campo ISD, and instead parents volunteer to chaperone and a committee of chairs is chosen annually to fundraise and plan the event. The 2021 Project Grad chairs were Evans, Kim Mickelson, Braden and Cindi Bena.
“The senior class of 2021 would like to thank all of those who helped them raise money throughout this school year,” Project Grad Chair Mickelson said. “It was a rough year, but this group came together, worked hard and were able to make it a successful Project Graduation night.”
The Louise project graduation committee did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.