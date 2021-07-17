The Louise ISD school board will get updates on a free student lunch program and the district’s budget at their Monday night meeting.
Trustees will consider the LISD student code of conduct for the upcoming school year. It includes the district’s expectations of students, policies on punishment, the process for reporting on campus crimes and more.
The 2021-2022 student dress code and discussed parking policy are not included in the code of conduct, LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver told the newspaper Friday, but will be in the student handbook.
After LISD Business Manager Pam Wagner explained the new Seamless Summer Option feeding program to trustees in June, additional information will be presented Monday. Louise ISD students would have the option of eating free lunches and breakfasts at school, should district leaders opt to enroll in a federal reimbursement program for the upcoming school year.
The program would reimburse LISD $4.31 per lunch and $2.46 per breakfast served. The SSO program is a waiver that allows schools to offer free lunches via federal coronavirus aid programs through June 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The board will also review a list of cafeteria vendors selected for student meals in the upcoming year as part of the consent agenda. New additions to LISD’s vendors would be Sablatura’s Grocery, HEB, Oak Farms, Flowers Baking Co. of San Antonio and more.
Returning companies include Bimbo Bakeries, Hill Country Dairies, Labatt Food Service, Trident Beverage, Inc. and Gulf Coast Paper, for paper and cleaning supplies.
Oliver will give an update on budget planning as district leaders prepare for the upcoming school year.
LISD leaders estimate the tax rate for the upcoming school year at about $1.04 per $100 valuation, but it could fall below $1.
LISD does not currently have an interest and sinking rate for debt services.
LISD’s school board initially discussed preliminary ‘21-’22 budgets at its June 21 meeting.
Other meeting highlights:
• The board will consider approving an architect to complete on-campus renovations.
Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
