First Responders Create Mass Shooter Event To Prepare For Possible Dangers

El Campo Paramedic Mickey Rosales, front center, helps carry away one of the wounded from an active shooter drill held on the Wharton County Youth Fair grounds last weekend.

There’s no way to guarantee a mass shooting won’t happen in Wharton County and that’s why emergency responders are preparing for one of the worst case scenarios.

There’s too many lives on the line not to, officials say.

