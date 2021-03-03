Former El Campo Mayor Randy Collins will be honored Friday as a University of Houston Master of Public Administration Public Official of the Year. The event will be held virtually due to pandemic safety concerns.
The UH Master of Public Administration Program 2021 honorees are: Collins, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Purchasing Officer DeWight Dopslauf, and former Executive Director, Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah.
El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek nominated Collins. “His commitment to the city, his love for his community, his selflessness and his proud sense of duty as a public servant make him worthy of this award.” she said.
Collins served on council through November 2020 facing the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic onset.
“It’s very humbling, very humbling,” Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.