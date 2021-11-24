Toys, classic cars and smiling kids’ faces were abound during the second annual Toys for Tots car show in El Campo Saturday.
The car show and donation event was sponsored by Sonic and was held in the Sutherlands parking lot. Wharton County Toys for Tots is part of the national organization bringing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The car show event featured classic cars, kids’ games and photos with Santa.
“We had very few people come out last year, but we definitely made up for it this time,” Wharton Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Amber Dawn said. “Not only did a lot more people show up, but we managed to triple our donations from last year.”
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity. The organization is volunteer-driven and requires county teams to collect toys and donations.
All toys donated locally will go back to children in the area.
In 2020 the local Toys for Tots organization distributed more than 10,000 toys to Wharton County children and supported 2,096 families.
A classic Camaro SS, Chevrolet El Camino and Ford Mustang were featured on Saturday. To enter, each person had to pay an entry fee or donate a toy.
People who attended could donate cash or new unwrapped toys. Kids could look under the hood of cars and ask questions to the owners or spend time playing games like snowball toss and even write a letter to Santa.
“It was amazing to think every person that came to the event is at least one more toy to a child in need,” Dawn said. “It warms my heart to help kids, and I love to be a small part of a larger collective to make people’s Christmas just a little bit better.”
Wharton County Toys for Tots will next join Crystal and Jesse Lee in a Truckers for Tots event 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in El campo.
Semi-trucks organized by the Lees will drive from East Jackson down Hwy. 71 and end at The El Campo Bowling Alley, 806 West Loop. The Wharton County Toys for Tots will provide pancakes, photos with Santa and games for those who want to participate and donate to the charity event.
Applications to receive toys are still open. Visit el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org and fill out a form to receive a toy.
Donations can be requested until Dec. 6. To receive a gift, a person must have a valid I.D. and proof of Wharton County residency.
