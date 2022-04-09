With a guilty plea to a single misdemeanor, the cases against a disgraced former El Campo police officer came to an end in Wharton County’s 329th District Court.
Indicted in February 2021 for felony home burglary with the intent to do a woman harm, 24-year-old Cesar Everardo Olmedo of 1208 Kingston in Wharton instead pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, before Judge Randy Clapp on March 30. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Nov. 5, 2020 crime, fined $1,500, ordered to perform 20 hours community service and to avoid his victim.
“When we talked to her, she wasn’t upset,” Wharton County prosecutor Mark Racer told the Leader-News Thursday. “The victim told us what she wanted. We discussed it with her thoroughly.”
Olmedo reportedly had a prior relationship with the woman, and, Racer said, El Campo police may not have been aware of its status.
“There were some inconsistent stories. We felt like she wasn’t a credible witness,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said, adding her team put in a lot of work but “the more work they did, the less evidence they had.”
The off-duty incident on Point West Drive prompted the El Campo Police Department to fire Olmedo after his initial arrest.
“He did his job, but some things in our personal lives can be a discredit to the agency and cannot be tolerated,” Police Chief Gary Williamson said when Olmedo was dismissed.
Olmedo had been named the department’s 2020 Officer of the Year, an honor earned when he rushed into a burning home in January 2020 to save a woman who had been shot multiple times.
Although initially arrested on warrants for burglary of a habitation and assault family violence, those charges against Olmedo were dismissed as part of the plea agreement along with an allegation that he fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Wharton.
“The issue was could we put him at the wheel of the car,” Racer said.
Two years deferred probation is the maximum punishment for the Class B misdemeanor. With the conviction, Olmedo cannot serve as a peace officer unless he receives a waiver, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. A waiver would have to be requested by a prospective hiring entity and would take into consideration any damage caused, threat and/or harm along with efforts to improve and prior service.
Olmedo’s status as a former police officer was not taken into consideration, Allison said. “This office didn’t treat it any differently. We treated this like any other case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.