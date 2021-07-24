The City of El Campo anticipates receiving more than $2.8 million in federal dollars earmarked to replace a Hwy. 71 water line and city well head.
“(The) funds should be released in two phases, the first in August 2021 and the second a year later,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The dollars will be used to reported the Hwy. 71 water line on Hwy. 71 from Fifth to Franke street, improvements at the sewer treatment plant and the replacement of the Avenue F well head.
At Monday’s meeting, council will be asked to approve a resolution accepting the American Rescue Plan Funds.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Charter Review Appointments: At-large Councilman Philip Miller is expected to make the final appointment to commission which will review the City’s Charter.
The charter itself calls a review every other year to ensure it remains a timely document for city governance.
Each council member appoints one person to the review commission. Appointments already made are: Mayor Chris Barbee – Karen Middlebrook; District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez – Moises Rodriguez; Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante – Dan Hammock; District 3 Councilman David Hodges – Steve Ward; District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. – Ed Erwin; and District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris – Bobby Perez.
Over the next several months, the commission will review the City Charter for outdated information proposed changes.
Any recommendations are presented to the voters in May.
During the last charter election, residents codified how the city’s mayor is selected, making the top vote-getter in the at-large council election the mayor and the second place finisher the mayor pro tem.
Reports: Council expects to hear reports on street maintenance along with financial and investment reports.
Closed session: Council will consider the undisclosed piece of municipal property. Decisions can’t be made until the council returns to open session.
