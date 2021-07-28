Louise ISD’s after school program will be returning for busy parents who need childcare until they finish work, and more students than ever may attend this year, as the program continues to grow.
The After School Extended Day program will begin on Aug. 18, the first day of school. It will be offered Monday through Friday held after school ends until 6 p.m.
It costs $10 daily for one student to attend or $15 daily for two or more siblings.
Almost six years ago, the program began, allowing LISD students to do homework, read, watch TV, play outside and more in a supervised environment while they wait for their guardians to pick them up. Louise ISD Paraprofessional Cindy Schmidt and a coworker came up with the idea before bringing it to Superintendent Garth Oliver for approval.
“A program like this for Louise was welcomed by many parents because there isn’t really a daycare in Louise ... It’s a convenience we are happy to provide,” Schmidt said.
Students are also provided snacks at the program, which are covered by enrollment costs. Fees also help pay for the school employees who are watching the children.
“We aren’t looking to make a lot of money with the program, just to cover the expenses,” Schmidt said.
When the program was first created, only three students were enrolled. In the last two years, however, the program has grown. During the last school year, 29 students were enrolled in the program with an average of 15 attending daily.
“Some were just drop-ins, or once a week,” Schmidt said.
For some extra help, high school students were enlisted to help supervise the children.
In 2020, the group faced some added challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Students were still allowed to attend the after school program, but extra health protocols were implemented.
“The first thing we started doing last year, because of COVID, was immediately we sanitized their hands as they came in the door,” Schmidt said. “We tried to keep them outside as much as possible.”
There is no age limit for the program, but most of the students are younger since they cannot stay home alone.
In the upcoming school year, Schmidt plans to welcome new students as well as some familiar faces.
“I expect that most of our regular students will be back, and with a new group of Pre-K and Kindergarten students, we’ll probably be adding a few more,” Schmidt said.
Program enrollment payments can be made on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis.
To enroll your student, or for more information, contact Schmidt at library@louiseisd.net or 979-541-9001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.