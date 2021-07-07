With drenching after drenching in the forecast, flood advisories have been issued for Wharton County.
The already soggy ground just can’t take much more, officials say, adding there’s no indication gray skies will clear this week.
“It looks like we are forecast to receive two to five inches of rain in the next five days,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Tuesday. “Heavy rain may cause flash flooding.”
The National Weather Service reported Danevang, Boling and Iago in the path of Tuesday’s rain bands with two to three inches of rain per hour possible. No reports of damage, however, had come in by press time.
“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding,” the NWS warned.
In the last two weeks, 3.15 inches of rain have fallen on El Campo, 31.15 inches so far this year.
Historically, the city collects 47.6 inches of rain annually. With the steady bans throughout the early summer keeping ground sodden, it’s a concern should a tropical system threaten the area.
A flood warning was issued Tuesday for the Tres Palacios River at Midfield with an expected crest of 26 feet coming Tuesday night, threatening the east approach to the FM 456 bridge.
