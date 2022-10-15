Some campus rules are unwritten, for example, you have to be old enough to attend high school and pants are mandatory as one young surprise visitor found out Wednesday.
El Campo High School Assistant Principal Kyle Poenitzsch quickly came out to meet the little boy who was walking around on Avenue F near the high school bus turnaround.
The toddler was noticed at lunchtime Oct. 12, and reported to campus administration.
“Students saw a toddler walking outside the security fence unattended. I secured the toddler and contacted local police and our school resource officer. Local police responded promptly, collected the toddler and completed the search and investigation,” Poenitzsch said.
The child seemed in good health, albeit probably cold in just a diaper.
Maybe he was trying to get a head start on his homework.
“In all my years, this was the first time a toddler was walking around unattended at school,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
