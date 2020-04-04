countries,” Roberts said. “Texas will not start harvesting rice until mid July.”
A majority of Wharton County is currently experiencing severe drought, as of March 31, according to Drought.gov. This is the middle category of drought out of five, and means likely water shortages and crop or pasture loss for the county.
Small areas of southwest and north Wharton County – near Louise and Eagle Lake, respectively – are experiencing extreme drought, which is one level higher than severe drought. These areas are likely experiencing widespread water shortages or restrictions and major crop or pasture loss, according to Drought.gov.
“Some parts of the county were fortunate to get a good rain,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “It wasn’t county-wide ... We are very much in need of rain.”
While drought can be detrimental to some crops, rice, an irrigation crop, is not as severely affected, Roberts said.
“Farmers are using, because of laser-level fields and technology, 25 percent less water than they did years ago,” he added. “So (rice) farmers are able to grow a good crop during drought conditions.”
One positive affect has come out of the Coronavirus pandemic for some farmers.
“They all have their children now,” Roberts said. “A lot of farmers have their kids riding on the tractor...they’re learning how to farm more than normal in some places.”
Governor Greg Abbott announced schools will be closed at least until the beginning of May. While this isn’t the ideal situation for every family, east Victoria-area farmer Galen Franz has enjoyed the extra time with his three daughters.
“They’ve been able to come out and see us and spend time out here, help, drive tractors,” he said. “It’s been nice. I’m proud of them.”
