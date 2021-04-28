Project sales exceeded pre-coronavirus pandemic numbers at the Wharton County Youth fair sale of excellence Saturday.
The sale of excellence began at noon on Saturday with 275 lots being shown, including livestock and creative arts projects.
Total sales for the 2021 Sale of Excellence is $942,661.57, as of Monday. This is an $8,446 increase from total sales in 2019, WCYF President Ed Weinheimer told the Leader-News.
“We had a good fair,” Weinheimer said. “We were excited the kids got to show.”
A sale of excellence was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
In total, WCYF had 1,380 projects exhibited this year, including creative arts projects. Of livestock entries alone, 837 were exhibited. The fair ran from Friday, April 16 until Saturday, April 24.
The fair will be collecting add on sales this week, through May 3, so new total sales numbers will be calculated after all add ons are collected.
Ashlyn Peters, 13, of El Campo had two of five El Campo FFA or Jr. FFA lots sold in the grand champion/reserve grand champion division. She was joined by Jr. FFA’s Kinlee Peikert (Jr. High Point No. 1-Creative Arts Jr.-$1,205 sale), Aribel Zarate (Reserve Champion Roaster-$1,200), and FFA’s Taylor Watz (Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Heifers-$14,795).
There were seven 4-H exhibitors in the grand champion/reserve grand champion division. Layton Stary, with Outdoor 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Lamb for $4,750. Coyt Clark, with Taiton Jones Creek 4-H, parted ways with his Grand Champion Swine for $2,355.
In 10 divisions represented during the event, the swine division led with 68, the most projects sold during the sale of excellence. It was followed by rabbits (60), commercial heifers (45) and market goats (29).
“Things were quite a bit quieter than they normally are for the fair,” Weinheimer said. “No carnival, so we missed getting to see those kids have fun out there, but the exhibitors got to do what they love to do. We were excited about that.”
Grand Champion animals are: market goat and steer, Ashlyn Peters of El Campo FFA; swine, Coyt Clark of Taiton Jones Creek 4-H; roaster, Kylie Creager of Louise FFA; lamb, Layton Stary of Outdoor 4-H; rabbit, Julia Farquhar of El Campo Country Kids; broiler, Victoria Kalmus of Boling FFA; pen of 3 heifers, Mollie Cutrer of Boling Jr. FFA; and commercial heifer, Quinn Burns of Boling Jr. FFA.
Reserve Champion animals are: market goat, Slade Seay of East Bernard Jr. FFA; swine, Kale Jedlicka of Boling Jr. FFA; lamb, Emily Simper of Wharton FFA; roaster, Aribel Zarate of El Campo Jr. FFA; rabbit, Emma Cobb of Wharton County Homeschool 4-H; broiler, Keegan Bubela of El Campo Jr./Sr. 4-H; pen of 3 heifers, Taylor Watz of El Campo FFA; and commercial heifer and steer, Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard FFA and Elm Grove 4-H.
Creative arts high points are: senior high point No. 1, Allison Bena of Outdoor 4-H; senior high point No. 2, Alyssa Jones of Louise FFA; intermediate high point No. 1, Hayden Jones of Louise FFA; intermediate high point No. 2, Canyon Jones of Louise Jr. FFA; junior high point No. 1, Kinlee Peikert of El Campo Jr. FFA; and junior high point No. 2, Brayden Kudelka of Outdoor 4-H.
