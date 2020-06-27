El Campo police will be working with local businesses when, or if, mask orders go into effect next week. Officers also are enforcing governor-ordered shutdowns of bars and the reduction in occupancy rates ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
“We have had no trouble with anybody yet trying to stay open,” Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Friday, adding local business owners have been compliant with state requirements throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses can already require masks should they choose to.
If they become a requirement in the city limits, Stanphill said he’s confident the public will comply.
“I don’t think they will like it, but I have faith in the citizens of El Campo. I think the majority will comply,” he said.
With hospitals throughout the area enacting emergency plans as regular ICU beds become full, Stanphill said he believes the public understands the seriousness of the situation.
“El Campo has three times as many cases as we did just a few weeks ago. We’ve got to get serious,” he said.
“Stay at home. Nobody likes it ... I get bored too .. but it’s gotten very serious,” Stanphill added.
El Campo officers will be visiting businesses throughout the weekend to ensure compliance with rules.
Members of the public who fail to meet business expectations can be asked to leave a business. If they refuse, they can be removed and a criminal trespass warning issued.
