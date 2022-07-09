Summer shoppers are pouring dollars into the El Campo economy as evidenced by a strong growth in state sales tax rebates.
El Campo received a $486,814 check from the state comptroller’s office this month, up 13.17 percent in comparison to the July 2020 allocation. For the calendar year, sales tax rebates are up 5.29 percent from $3.14 million to $3.31 million.
City rebates have been down three of seven months in 2022, although most declines have been slight in comparison to several months with double digit gains.
“Another pleasant surprise as we received this month’s sales tax receipts ... For the fiscal year (October through September), we’re up by 6.5 percent or around $285,000. From a budget perspective, we’re running a nearly $555,000 surplus for the year. This level of growth is good news as we look to next budget year and setting the property tax rate,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Sales tax rebates accounted for 41 percent of the El Campo’s last audited budget year while property tax offered 38 percent of funding, franchise taxes 7 percent and service charges 8 percent.
Most of El Campo’s rebate goes into the municipal general fund covering everything from the lights at City Hall to detective’s salaries. A quarter cent is funneled to the City Development Corporation of El Campo for economic development.
The city ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
County Reports
Looking at overall area returns, purchasing is far from robust, with Wharton County sales tax returns down 5.09 percent for the calendar year, better than halfway through its’ budget cycle.
Wharton County’s budget runs January to December unlike area cities which utilize a Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 fiscal year.
In July, county returns on its half-cent levy were down 14.42 percent in comparison to July 2021, from about $384,000 to about $329,000. For the year, returns are down from $2.38 million to $2.26 million.
Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose 10.64 percent this month from $204,980 to $226,806. For the calendar year, Wharton’s return is up 1.62 percent from $1.54 million to $1.56 million. Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $49,705 sales tax rebate check this month, up a respectable 10.08 percent from $45,150 in July 2021. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 18.23 percent from $291,573 to $345,037.
