School safety is the only education issue that a majority of Texans, 55 percent, said was “extremely important” for the Legislature to address, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll.

“Improving school safety enjoys a degree of bipartisan support among voters,” said James Henson, co-director of UT Austin’s Texas Politics Project and a co-director of the poll. “There was much more of a partisan divide in other areas of public education policy. Among Republicans, for example, school safety is effectively tied with curriculum content as the top priority, while among Democrats school safety is similarly tied with teacher pay and retention.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.