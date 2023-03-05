School safety is the only education issue that a majority of Texans, 55 percent, said was “extremely important” for the Legislature to address, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll.
“Improving school safety enjoys a degree of bipartisan support among voters,” said James Henson, co-director of UT Austin’s Texas Politics Project and a co-director of the poll. “There was much more of a partisan divide in other areas of public education policy. Among Republicans, for example, school safety is effectively tied with curriculum content as the top priority, while among Democrats school safety is similarly tied with teacher pay and retention.”
The poll also explored Texans’ attitudes in a variety of areas being addressed by the Legislature this session, including guns, gambling, marijuana and immigration. Asked what the Legislature’s top priority should be, a modest number of Texans, 24 percent, mentioned immigration and border security issues as their top legislative priority, with 49 percent of Republicans listing them as a top priority. Among Democrats, gun-related policies led the list, with 13 percent of Democratic respondents citing them as the top priority. No other issue breaks into double figures among Democrats.
Half of Texans now say gun laws should be made stricter, with 29 percent saying they should be left as they are, and 16 percent wanting them less strict. The majority of Republicans, 51 percent, want gun laws left alone. Democrats overwhelmingly want more strict gun laws (79 percent), with some Democrats wanting them made either less strict (10 percent) or left as they are now (10 percent).
“This is a good example of how the public is responding to high-profile incidents of mass violence, but also the Legislature’s response to those shootings in recent years,” said Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project. “Taken in this context, it’s not surprising to see a majority of Texans and the vast majority of Democrats asking for stronger gun laws, nor that a majority of Republican voters appears to have lost their appetite for looser gun laws.”
Amidst well-funded efforts to expand legal gaming in the state, including online sports betting and casino gambling, Texans remain divided. Thirty-nine percent of Texans favor making gambling laws less strict, while 25 percent favor the current laws and 20 percent want them stricter.
As the state’s leadership debates the disposition of a historic windfall of state revenue, more than half of Texans say the state is spending too little in four areas: mental health services (60 percent), electric infrastructure (56 percent), health care (52 percent) and water infrastructure (51 percent).
A slight majority of Texans, 51 percent, want current marijuana laws made less strict, with 22 percent wanting them made stricter and 15 percent left as they are now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.