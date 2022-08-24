A hidden proposed two-fold increase to utility rates drew the ire of a former El Campo councilman Monday night.
Steve Ward, still a city resident, was the lone speaker to stand before council during the first of two voter-mandated public hearings on a proposed rate hike coupled with a lowering of the base rate on utilities from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month.
“You are choosing to decrease the service while increasing the rate,” Ward told council pointing out the multitude of water line breaks which were largely blamed on drought conditions causing soil to shift.
But there’s also unaccounted for water being lost somewhere within the system.
“In the last audit, it was 106 million gallons of water, that’s $1 million in revenue to the city,” Ward said.
The current water loss is below the 10 percent level recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson, who said Ward’s estimate of $1 million were based on data before water meters throughout the city were replaced. At the time, water loss was estimated in the 17 percent range.
Ward did acknowledge in his comments that improvements had been made, but said that still meant about $500,000 in lost revenue.
The staff proposal is to increase the base water rate from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25. If ultimately approved, this would mean a $2 per month increase to reduced base for an average resident. The proposal would increase a senior or disabled household $1.60 per month.
Calling the proposed rate hike a deliberate insult, Ward urged council to consider its actions.
The city’s utility fund has twice what it needs in debt service, according to Ward who chided city officials on the increase plan and slow responses.
One leak in the area of Betty for example “started at 8 a.m. and (crews) started repairs at 6 p.m. How many thousands of gallons (of water) were lost,” he said.
Crews had repaired three leaks on that day before the one referenced by Ward and one after, Thompson said. “They had been working 16 to 18 hour shifts.”
A three-minute timer brought the former councilman to an abrupt halt.
Council made no comments following the hearing which was voting into being by citizens during the last city charter election.
A second mandated hearing specifically for citizens to share their concerns or show their support will be at the upcoming Monday, Sept. 12 council session.
Prior to last May’s vote, council was not required to hear from the public before instituting rate increases.
A Transportation User Fee is also recommended for increase in the upcoming budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.