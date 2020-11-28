City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Kevin James Medina, 45, of 109 Tura was arrested at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 on a warrant for family violence with injury about three hours after police were summoned to the 100 block of Tura. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
A catalytic converter was stolen from the grounds of Elite Automotive, 709 S. Mechanic, sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Loss is estimated at $1,600.
Two of the same auto part were stolen from Eagle Tire Shop, 704 N. Mechanic, between 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 and 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Loss there is estimated at $1,500.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, Drugs
Issac Lopez, 19, of 701 N. Third in Richmond was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:14 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and escape from custody.
Property
Gabriel Brito, 58, of 401 Mockingbird Lane was booked at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 on a warrant for theft.
Angel Nicole Cruz, 30, of 401 Mockingbird Lane was booked at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, Weapons
John David Huerta, 26, of 113 S. Cloud in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Roman Rauda, 31, of 2130 Ave. L in Rosenberg was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 for deadly conduct.
Britney Nichole Bankston, 35, of 16931 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 for terroristic threat of a household.
Erik Flores, 41, of 129 East in East Bernard was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 for family violence. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
