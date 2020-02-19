Abolaji Tijani Ayobami, 49, of Richmond is one of three Republican candidates hoping to claim the Texas State Representative nomination for District 85 in March.
Ayobami is a pastor in Richmond and a self-employed business owner. He owns an engineering and management consulting business in Houston.
Ayobami has experience working in the engineering, financial services and business professions. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Water Resources Association, the African Conservative Assembly and Greater Houston Ministries Fellowship.
He is married to Yemisi Adeola, a pharmacist, and they have three children, Zion Isinmioluwa, 12, Zephaniah-Juda Iyanuoluwa, 10, and Zuriel Ituraoluwa, 7.
Ayobami was born in Nigeria and has lived in Fort Bend County for more than 11 years.
He received a Master’s of Engineering degree in civil and environmental engineering in 2005.
Robert Boettcher, 29, of Sugar Land is running as a Republican candidate against two others hoping to claim the Texas State Representative seat nomination for District 85.
Boettcher has been the Fort Bend County GOP Precinct Chair since 2018 and currently works as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at Schlumberger. He has more than seven years of experience in that field.
He is an Eagle Scout for Boy Scouts of America and a member of the United Way Fundraising Campaign at Schlumberger.
He is engaged to political consultant Leah Hagan and they have one four-year-old daughter, Lilah. Boettcher was born in Maryland, where he later attended college. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2011 and a Master’s in the same subject in 2012 at the University of Maryland.
Boettcher previously ran for State Republican Executive Committee, SD-18 at TXGOP State Convention in June, 2018.
Phil Stephenson, 75, of Wharton is the current incumbent for the District 85 Texas State Representative.
A Republican candidate, Stephenson faces two others in his party hoping to claim the state office in March.
Stephenson was elected to office in 2012. He is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience.
Stephenson is a member of the Texas House Republican Caucus, National Rifle Association, Texas CPA Society, Wharton County Precinct Chair, First Methodist Church of Wharton and a coach and sponsor for the Babe Ruth Little League.
He is married to Sue Geick, a retired teacher, and has two children, Allison Legrand and Scott.
Stephenson has lived in Wharton County for 47 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University.
Stephenson served as the Wharton County Republican Party Chair from 1996-2002 and as the Wharton County Junior College Vice Chairman.
State Rep Q&A
With the growing wave of mass shooting incidents in the state, what’s the first bill Texas should pass to protect its citizens? Why?
Abolaji Tijani Ayobami:
The Mental Health Check Act and the Revised Background Check Act. The gun does not kill people, it is the criminally insane gun handler … that kills. Texas should sign this bill to curtail this menace without infringing on the Second Amendment right to bear arms and protect them. This could link with background checks to avoid endangering innocent citizens and lawful gun owners protected under the Second Amendment.
Robert Boettcher:
I will not support any bills to restrict the Second Amendment. Criminals do not live within the law, and it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun. The legislature must ensure the general population is able to defend itself. To me, that means passing Constitutional Carry. Your right to self-defense does not end at the border of your property.
Phil Stephenson (i):
Provide safety for our schools and our people by consulting local police forces at the county and city level.
What’s the one issue from the last legislative session, likely to resurface, that you would never support? Why?
Ayobami:
House Bill 1476: Relating to the regulation of game rooms in certain counties. Let the counties formulate and develop the regulation of game room procedure themselves. There is no need for any state legislature to venture into formulating legislation to relate to regulate game rooms in certain counties. It may look like the state is usurping their jurisdictional powers recklessly and oppressively.
Boettcher:
A sales tax increase was proposed last session, which I too would not support unless it resulted in meaningful property tax reduction. A sales tax increase without property tax reform is a tax increase, which I would not support. I will only vote for a sales tax swap if it results in real property tax relief for all Texans.
Stephenson (i):
Property tax reform that does not swap the M&O and school debt taxes with a sales tax, because anything else will not solve the run-away property tax problem in Texas. Period.
What can the State do to increase support for rural hospitals?
Ayobami:
Create a task force … to ensure the same standards of operating procedures are in place in the rural hospitals as in cities … This task force must (report) to the state health department which must (report) to the legislature and governor simultaneously. This will result in adequate funding and oversight … to see that rural hospitals are standardized to compete with any city hospital.
Boettcher:
Continued funding and grants to support the recruitment and retention of trained medical professionals to ensure the rural hospitals are staffed with the appropriate number of trained personnel.
The state should continue to support rural hospitals through The Rural Health Facility Capital Improvement Program (CIP). This provides for capital improvements to existing health facilities, construction of new health facilities and the purchase of capital equipment.
Stephenson (i):
The State can do a limited amount to help here. I would support a bill to offer a credit or capital grants to allow rural hospitals to get started or stay open.
Are there any issues you believe you could resolve within one year of being in office?
Ayobami:
Yes. Property tax issues and educators’ wages and Texas Teachers Retirement (TRS) benefits.
Boettcher:
Many of the current issues facing the legislature have been circulating for years without solution. As a freshman legislator, I would hope to bring a fresh viewpoint to participate in the legislative process to bring solutions as they present themselves.
Stephenson (i):
Yes, but only minor issues. However, there isn’t enough time in the 140 days of legislative session to get any good, thorough legislation through into Texas law. Large legislation that is put together quickly often has many negative unintended consequences.
How will you ensure that cities and counties are not forgotten in Austin?
Ayobami:
There should be constant conference and meetings with the city mayors and the county commissioners once every six months to review (situations) and financial reports; where the two parties can find a clean line of mutually benefited solution to any lingering or anti-development issues without infringing on the ability to self-govern by these levels of government officials elected by their people.
Boettcher:
I will make sure to represent the urban, suburban and rural interests within District 85 while serving in Austin. During this campaign, I have driven over 3,000 miles to understand issues from all corners of the district, and I will bring that same energy to Austin as your representative. Building a working relationship with local leaders will be a priority.
Stephenson (i):
My record will show that I have consistently gone to bat to fight for local control. I am a firm supporter of keeping Austin from becoming another Washington D.C.
What will your number one priority be should you win?
Ayobami:
The general welfare of the entire District 85 citizens.
Boettcher:
Passing a conservative budget is my top priority. More and more Californians are moving to Texas every day, and it’s imperative we make sure our spending and style of government does not follow suit. We must not forget what makes Texas great. A limited and efficient government keeps Texans’ tax burden low. I will also seek to end the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying.
Stephenson (i):
Finding an alternate funding mechanism for school property taxes.
