Total Loss

Flames roar from Wharton’s Los Cucos Mexican Restaurant early Sunday as firefighters struggle to save the establishment. Alarms sounded for all East Wharton County firefighting volunteer in the pre-dawn hours with about 40 arriving on scene. The preliminary investigation rules the fire accidental with the structure considered a complete loss.

Wharton’s Los Cucos Mexican Café by the Colorado River front was lost in a fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 4.

The cause of the fire had not been determined by press time, but Wharton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Anthony Abbott said it appears the blaze started in the kitchen.

