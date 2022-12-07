Wharton’s Los Cucos Mexican Café by the Colorado River front was lost in a fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 4.
The cause of the fire had not been determined by press time, but Wharton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Anthony Abbott said it appears the blaze started in the kitchen.
“The kitchen was already involved and it was coming through the roof when we arrived,” he said.
According to a statement from the Wharton Police Department, the fire does not appear to be intentional, “WVFD has determined the cause was not criminal in nature, hence WPD’s involvement moving forward will be minimal.”
The restaurant’s insurance company will bring in an investigator to try and determine the cause, Abbott said, adding it’s possible the state fire marshal’s office will be called in to investigate. In the meantime, authorities have the site blocked off and are trying to keep people away.
“We consider it a dangerous building after what happened to it,” Abbott said.
Wharton VFD was dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of smoke coming from the 211 W. Elm building. The call was upgraded to a fire by police who arrived at the location first. The VFD later called for help from the Boling, Hungerford and Glen Flora volunteer fire departments.
“We probably had 40 people there,” Abbott said.
Wharton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronald Sanders said the loss will be felt citywide.
“We are stunned and saddened by the early-morning flames at Wharton’s Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. This structure has a long and fabled history dating back to the 1970s under Mayor Robert VonDerAu. It has served as a landmark for folks near and far all these years. Despite these ruins, we hope to see Los Cucos again in Wharton,” he said.
Constructed in 1955, the Los Cucos site covered 9,730 square feet, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. The site, owned by Sergio Cabrera of New Braunfels, was assessed on the tax roll at $523,893.
Abbott said the building is a total loss.
“I hate to see a restaurant that’s been a part of Wharton all these years get destroyed,” he said.
Attempts to contact the restaurant’s ownership for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
